Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $385.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.18.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.