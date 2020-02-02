Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74. Duke Energy has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.