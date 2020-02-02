Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens cut Canadian National Railway from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.69.

CNI opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,591,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,524,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,072 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

