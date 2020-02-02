PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.52.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,790.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,296 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after acquiring an additional 986,745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,493,000 after acquiring an additional 863,376 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $27,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after acquiring an additional 533,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.