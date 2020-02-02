Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $152.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.14.

NYSE VAR opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 166,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

