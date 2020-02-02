Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.25.

NYSE:WHR opened at $146.17 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

