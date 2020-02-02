Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

