Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns “Hold” Rating from Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reiterated their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 47,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

