Cfra Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $140.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective cut by Cfra from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.22.

UPS stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

