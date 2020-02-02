Royal Bank of Canada Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $82.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WRB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WRB stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

