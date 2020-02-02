SunTrust Banks Downgrades WEX (NYSE:WEX) to Hold

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $220.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a positive rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.38.

Shares of WEX opened at $216.92 on Wednesday. WEX has a one year low of $159.68 and a one year high of $234.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in WEX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in WEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in WEX by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in WEX by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 91,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

