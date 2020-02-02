United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.40.

UTX stock opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

