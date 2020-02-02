Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $14.43 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $296.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

