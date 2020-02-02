Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura dropped their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

