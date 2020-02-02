Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,300,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after buying an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,897,000 after purchasing an additional 720,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Altria Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,075,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,333 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

