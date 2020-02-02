Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 23,590 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $114,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

