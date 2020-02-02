Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 5,620 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after purchasing an additional 902,859 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yeti by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,873 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $42,419,779.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,788,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,461,171 shares of company stock worth $71,643,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $36.36 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on YETI shares. ValuEngine lowered Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Yeti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

