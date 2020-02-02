Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) to “Hold”

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ZVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

In other ZovioInc . news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ZovioInc . by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter valued at about $143,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

