SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Positive” Rating for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMN. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $67.38 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,560. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

