NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

