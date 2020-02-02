Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in TransUnion by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86.

In other news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,241,815.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

