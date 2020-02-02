Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 175,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

