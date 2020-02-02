iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,978,000.

IGSB opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

