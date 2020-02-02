Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

