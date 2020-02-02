Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.10.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

