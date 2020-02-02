Conning Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

