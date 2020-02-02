Conning Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

