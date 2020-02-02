Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.22. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. Panasonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

