SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPE. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,683 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 129.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of IPE opened at $29.19 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.