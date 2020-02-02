Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 413,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MFA stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. MFA FINL INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

