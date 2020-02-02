Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $105.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after purchasing an additional 955,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

