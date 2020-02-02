UBS Group Lowers Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $140.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average is $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after buying an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 48,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 84,789 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.