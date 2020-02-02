Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BPMX opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Biopharmx has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biopharmx stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.23% of Biopharmx at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Biopharmx

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

