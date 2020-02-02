Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

