Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.20.

AMRX stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.