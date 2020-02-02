Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Coote Gavin purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc
Altria Group Inc Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC
Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 23,590 Shares of Chevron Co.
Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 5,620 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZovioInc . to "Hold"
SunTrust Banks Reiterates "Positive" Rating for AMN Healthcare Services
