Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Coote Gavin purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

