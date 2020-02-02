Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cfra from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

