Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $37.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

