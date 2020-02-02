ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of ABR opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 44.18%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

