HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 253,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

