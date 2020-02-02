United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

United States Steel (NYSE:X)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

United States Steel stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in United States Steel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 417,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

