Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

