SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $149.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.