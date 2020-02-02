Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $318.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $145.92 and a twelve month high of $325.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.23.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.