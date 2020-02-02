Bank of America Upgrades Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) to “Neutral”

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $69.19 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after acquiring an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after acquiring an additional 712,453 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after acquiring an additional 273,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.