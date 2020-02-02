Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

