OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.85. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.00.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

