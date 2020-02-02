Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10,477.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 484,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 217,704 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,404,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 129,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $52.20 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.