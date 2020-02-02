Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

