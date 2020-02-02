Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its 200 day moving average is $194.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.59 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

